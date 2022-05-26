Denison applies for grant, looking to hire new police officers

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -On Monday, the Denison City Council approved an application grant for the Denison Police Department.

If approved the city will receive 340 thousand dollars that will allow the department to hire on two additional officers.

Emily Atkins, Media Relations Coordinator for Denison PD tells News 12 that, “getting enough staff for us is a priority, we work really closely with our city council and our city leaders to make sure we have enough staff, that we’re keeping everybody safe, and that we can serve the community how we need to”.

Denison PD states these funds are needed due to the city’s population growth.

Denison is expecting results if they are approved for the grant by October.

The city will then match 25% of the grant funds.

