Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together

Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in...
Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.(Arizona Humane Society/Better Piggies Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER, Ariz. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo has found a forever home at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.

A Chihuahua and a pig aptly named Timon and Pumba found their way from the Arizona Humane Society to their permanent home at Better Piggies Rescue.

The humane society said although it’s not always recommended for pigs and dogs to live together, the pair loved to visit each other during their stay at the shelter. Better Piggies Rescue adopted the two together.

In a Facebook post, Better Piggies Rescue said Pumba has made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary.

“He’s a natural greeter, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September,” the sanctuary wrote. “Plus, he needs to be near his best friend, Timon, who we are working with to become a sanctuary dog.”

The sanctuary said their biggest expense is medical bills. If you would like to donate, you can send money via Venmo or PayPal to @betterpiggiesrescue.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Many North Texans scammed by a man claiming to raise money for the local VA.
New scam going around in North Texas
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Gage Murphy was arrested after officers said he fired a gun at another vehicle.
Man arrested after shooting at car in Ada
Ryan Campbell who is charged with stabbing another teen to death last year is headed to prison...
Pontotoc County teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil...
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive?...
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
LIVE: Update on Texas school shooting investigation; police face questions over response
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive graduates high school