Fabulous Friday, Sunshine and Wind This Weekend

Friday morning should dawn clear and cool with lows in the 50s, but strong May sunshine and fairly dry air will allow for highs to reach the low to mid 80s.

Upper level high pressure is building overhead this weekend and this will make for hotter weather Saturday through the middle of next week, daily maximum temperatures should be 90-or-better. Winds will be quite strong Saturday through Monday at 25 to 35 mph; other than that, temperatures and skies look very outdoor-friendly this weekend.

The next shot of rain appears to take shape the middle of next week when a weak cold front slips into our skies.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, windy

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Wednesday: 40% Showers

Thursday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

