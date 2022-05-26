How to keep your kids engaged this summer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - With summer out, many students are taking a break from school work.

However, the Denison Public Library encourages parents to continue reading activities throughout the summer.

“Kids can lose up to a grade level or two over the summer if they don’t read, so we want to keep kids reading and we want to make it fun for them”, says librarian Deborah Wise.

The library will be hosting a summer reading program with the theme of planes, trains, and grapes; which ties into Denison’s history as this year marks the city’s 150 year celebration.

The program kickoffs on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and will run through July 23.

There will also be a summer reading challenge that invites all ages and a chance to win prizes.

