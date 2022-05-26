Texoma Local
Sherman school holds memorial for Uvalde

“And we pray for wisdom for them, it’s a challenging time, a lot of decisions are being made in...
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Since the Uvalde school shooting, communities from all over have come together to show their support and respect to the lives lost.

Sherman’s very own, Sory Elementary School came together to hold a prayer service on May 26.

Sherman ISD Superintendent Tyson Bennett says Sory held this service  “to commemorate the lives lost and the tragedy at Uvalde, but also pray for the community down there cause we know how powerful prayer is”.

“We’re here for you”, Bennett adds.

Sory Elementary Principal Mindy Schoen states, “we know where there is unity, there is strength and so we thought about how we can all come together to show our united front”.

Sory placed twenty-one chairs that symbolize the nineteen lives lost of the students and two wooden chairs on each end, which represent the two teachers who also passed.

“And we pray for wisdom for them, it’s a challenging time, a lot of decisions are being made in a very stressful situation” says Bennett.

The school plans to remove the exhibition on May 26, end of day.

