Two years later, family and friends remember ‘Durant Four’

Monument unveiled for four Durant boys who were killed from a drunk driver in May
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Wednesday marks two years since the car crash that killed four Durant Highschool boys that were hit by a drunk driver.

Family, friends and community members from all over Texoma, came out to the memorial site in Durant to hold a candle light vigil to remember, Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores, and Hunter Ford.

The four boys were stopped at a stoplight when they were hit from behind by a Bradley Shawn Pittman.

Authorities said Pittman’s BAC was three times over the legal limit to drive.

But Wednesday’s event wasn’t to talk about Pittman, but instead reunite as a community to celebrate and honor the lives of the ‘Durant Four’.

Neely Rogers said she was best friends with the boys and put together the event.

She said she plans to come back and make it an annual event for the boys.

“I have no words I don’t think it should be forgotten I think it should be something that should be recurring to even our children because this is a lesson for everyone that drunk driving is not a game it’s not something because none of us would have thought this would have happened,” Rogers said.

Pittman pled guilty to four counts of second degree murder in federal court and has charges against him in tribal court.

No sentencing has been made.

