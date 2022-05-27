Ardmore Veterans Center hosts Memorial Weekend ceremony

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Memorial day celebrations are kicking off all across Texoma on Friday with one of the biggest taking place at the Ardmore Veterans Center.

“This is such a special and important day because we get to honor those that have gone before us, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said National Guard Chaplin Captain Bradley Barrick.

The ceremony kicked off with a drive through by the patriot guard riders and posting of the colors followed by an invocation by Barrick.

“As a service man I get to say thank you to all the soldiers who paved the way for us to get to enjoy all the freedoms and liberties we get to enjoy here in this great country,” said Barrick.

Later the crowd heard from local veteran Garland Morgan who served for over 20 years.

“Its an honor and a privilege to be able to participate in a program such as this so that we wont allow those who have gone before us be in vein,” said Morgan.

In attendance were both active and retired service men and women including the veterans who call the Ardmore veterans center home who Morgan gave a special thanks to.

“It means the world to be remembered in person and to actually be mentioned, that means to those guys,” said Morgan.

For the public its a chance to send gratitude to those who have served.

“These are the people that make America great and so its just an opportunity for all of us to say thank you,” said Barrick.

For those who have served, a chance to see what they served for.

“When a young high schooler will come up to me and say I would like to shake your hand and thank you for your service,” said Morgan. “That means more than all the metals or anything else you could acquire.”

