Candlelight vigil and prayer night held in memory of the victims at Robb Elementary

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A community candlelight vigil and prayer was held Thursday night in memory of the students and teachers who lost their lives in Tuesday’s deadly school shooting.

Sherman Police and Fire Departments, educators, and pastors in the community were in attendance.

Community leaders gave speeches and prayers to remember the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary Tuesday morning.

21 chairs were lined up on stage, each with a single rose to commemorate each life lost.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

