Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Construction underway on $15.4M Sherman Police facility

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman Police Department is nearly a year away from completion of their new 33,000 sq. ft facility.

The building broke ground this past December and the new location already has steel beams and a roof built.

The new facility will allow everybody to have their own space, locker room to accommodate everyone with full size lockers, bigger parking lot, and an extra building in the back for things that they need that they don’t have space for at their current facility.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said with the growth that the city of Sherman will be receiving in these next couple of years, this new facility and department will be ready.

“You see the conceptual drawings you see what it’s suppose to look like and you’re like okay, but then once you see the steal going up you see the shape, like I said it really starts to come to life for you and you realize that it is real and it is happening so like I said it’s very exciting times.” Sgt. Mullen said.

The new location is off of West Travis Street near the new Sherman High School.

The police department hopes to move in and operate out of their new facility by Spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many North Texans scammed by a man claiming to raise money for the local VA.
New scam going around in North Texas
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Gage Murphy was arrested after officers said he fired a gun at another vehicle.
Man arrested after shooting at car in Ada
Monument unveiled for four Durant boys who were killed from a drunk driver in May
Two years later, family and friends remember ‘Durant Four’

Latest News

Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style abortion ban into law, abortion providers fight back
Iglesia Palabra de Fe in Sherman hosts community candlelight vigil and prayer night in memory...
Candlelight vigil and prayer night held in memory of the victims at Robb Elementary
Pastor Mike Flanagan of First Baptist Church Whitesboro goes to Uvalde to help the community in...
Texoma pastor heads to Uvalde after deadly school shooting devastates community
Communities across southern Oklahoma are planning a number of celebrations this weekend to...
Southern Oklahoman’s prepare to honor veterans during Memorial Day weekend