Construction underway on $15.4M Sherman Police facility

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman Police Department is nearly a year away from completion of their new 33,000 sq. ft facility.

The building broke ground this past December and the new location already has steel beams and a roof built.

The new facility will allow everybody to have their own space, locker room to accommodate everyone with full size lockers, bigger parking lot, and an extra building in the back for things that they need that they don’t have space for at their current facility.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said with the growth that the city of Sherman will be receiving in these next couple of years, this new facility and department will be ready.

“You see the conceptual drawings you see what it’s suppose to look like and you’re like okay, but then once you see the steal going up you see the shape, like I said it really starts to come to life for you and you realize that it is real and it is happening so like I said it’s very exciting times.” Sgt. Mullen said.

The new location is off of West Travis Street near the new Sherman High School.

The police department hopes to move in and operate out of their new facility by Spring of 2023.

