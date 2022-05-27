Love County Sheriff dies at age 67
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham has died, his office announced Thursday.
A Marietta High School graduate, Grisham started in law enforcement in 1978 as a reserve officer for the Marietta Police Department.
He also served as a Gainesville (TX) police officer and was an Oklahoma Highway Patrolman for nearly three decades.
Grisham came out of retirement and was elected Love County Sheriff in 2016.
Details on his death have not been made public.
He was 67 years old.
