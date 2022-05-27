Texoma Local
Love County Sheriff dies at age 67

Ardmore Police posted a tribute to fallen Love Co. Sheriff Marty Grisham on Thursday.
Ardmore Police posted a tribute to fallen Love Co. Sheriff Marty Grisham on Thursday.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham has died, his office announced Thursday.

A Marietta High School graduate, Grisham started in law enforcement in 1978 as a reserve officer for the Marietta Police Department.

He also served as a Gainesville (TX) police officer and was an Oklahoma Highway Patrolman for nearly three decades.

Grisham came out of retirement and was elected Love County Sheriff in 2016.

Details on his death have not been made public.

He was 67 years old.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Sheriff Marty Grisham has passed away and has gone to be with his lord and...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Today, we learned that Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham passed away. The Ardmore Police Department extends our...

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, May 26, 2022

