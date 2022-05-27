Murray State Baseball headed to NJCAA World Series

TISHAMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -The Murray State Aggies are headed back to the NJCAA national baseball tournament. The tournament will be played up in Enid, Oklahoma starting this weekend. Murray State doesn’t have to travel too far. They have some history at the tournament, including a national championship in 2013. This Aggie team started out kind of slow this year, but they have really made a great run late. Now, they go to the national stage.

“We have a really good team heading into the World Series,” said Aggie pitcher Ryan Turbeville. “We have a really good offensive and defensive team this year. We just have to do our jobs, hit, throw strikes, and puts ball in play and we will be fine.”

“If you don’t win the first one, not sure what the odds are, but it can’t be high. You have to be prepared to win that first one,” said infielder Ethan Moore. “It’s saves pitching and you get to play at later times and not that shotgun start at 10am. It’s really important to win that first one.”

“I think we are prepared and ready to go. After all the progress we have made this year, I think we’re ready,” said Brady Evans, Murray State catcher.”

“We had some ups and downs early in the season and were hovering around .500 for awhile,” said head coach Sam Bjorling. “We just kept believing that we had a good time. We just kept believing that if we threw strikes, made routine plays on defense and grind out at bats, that we would come out on top when it came to the end.”

