Oklahoma governor seeks expungement of critical jury report

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking a state judge to expunge a portion of a state grand jury report that is sharply critical of Stitt.

The motion filed Wednesday says the report that calls Stitt’s meetings with appointees to the state Pardon and Parole Board “grossly improper” is not allowed under a state law that limits grand juries to issuing only indictments.

The motion also calls the prosecutor “overzealous.”

District Attorney David Prater, who helped advise the grand jury, said Thursday that the grand jury made its findings and issued a report that the judge found proper.

