Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style abortion ban into law, abortion providers fight back

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A group of abortion providers in Oklahoma have filed a legal challenge to a bill Governor Stitt signed Wednesday that bans nearly all abortions in the state.

“My hope is that those mothers, many of them who are young mothers, will take the time to research what they’re doing and that it is life,” Oklahoma state representative Wendi Stearman said.

Stearman is the primary author of the new law, which almost completely bans abortion from conception, by allowing anyone to sue providers who perform an abortion in the state.

On Thursday, a group of Oklahoma abortion providers filed a lawsuit to challenge the new law.

“That’s almost a joke isn’t it,” Ardmore native Robbie Horn said. “With who we have in control of our government right now, no, I really don’t have a whole lot of hope.”

Horn has been protesting outside the Ardmore federal building for several weeks now.

“How could you make a 13 year old child have a baby from her grandfather, or worse yet her father? I know someone that happened to,” Horn said.

The new law does make several exceptions. If the pregnancy is medically necessary to save the mother’s life, or if the pregnancy came from rape or incest- but only if that crime was reported to the police.

Stearman said they added that caveat so that someone who raped a woman wouldn’t be able to sue a doctor who performed an abortion on the victim.

KXII asked Stearman if she was concerned about victims of assault, who might be afraid to come forward and report those crimes.

“Does it worry me that young women might be assaulted absolutely, that bothers me a lot,” Stearman said. “But this will allow them, and in fact nudge them to report that. So ultimately, for that young woman to receive justice I think this measure may prove helpful.”

“She hasn’t been there,” Horn said. “If she had she wouldn’t be standing behind that kind of stuff. It’s ridiculous. This is about women’s rights. We have fought for this since I was younger. And it’s ridiculous to have to be fighting for this again.”

