Oklahoma governor signs transgender bathroom bill

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates. People who are nonbinary do not identify with traditional male or female gender assignments.(Source: Shealah Craighead/The White House)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill requiring public school students to use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The bill was overwhelmingly approved last week by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

It was proposed after Stillwater Public Schools declined to change a policy that allows students to use the bathroom that agrees with their gender identity.

Supporters say the bill is about common sense and note that it allows for separate, gender-neutral bathrooms.

Opponents say it unfairly targets transgender students and promised to challenge the measure in court.

