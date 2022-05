Oklahoma governor signs transgender bathroom bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill requiring public school students to use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The bill was overwhelmingly approved last week by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

It was proposed after Stillwater Public Schools declined to change a policy that allows students to use the bathroom that agrees with their gender identity.

Supporters say the bill is about common sense and note that it allows for separate, gender-neutral bathrooms.

Opponents say it unfairly targets transgender students and promised to challenge the measure in court.

