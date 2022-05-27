Texoma Local
One killed in semi-truck crash in Atoka County

A woman is dead after a crash with a semi- truck in Atoka County Wednesday night.
A woman is dead after a crash with a semi- truck in Atoka County Wednesday night.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead after a crash with a semi- truck in Atoka County Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-43 near Stringtown at 10:31 p.m.

Troopers said 81-year-old Mary F Roebuck, of Coalgate, was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

The driver of the semi-truck, Amir- Jamal Walton Bufkin was not injured.

Troopers said it was raining at the time of the crash, and both of the drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

No other information has been made available.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

