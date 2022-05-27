Paris Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to shooting

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting in May.

Police said an 18-year-old man was found lying in the road in the 1700 block of Hubbard St on May 23, 2022.

According to law enforcement the man had been shot multiple times, and was transported to a hospital in Paris.

Police did not release the name of the juvenile arrested, because he is a minor, but officers said the teen was transported to a juvenile detention and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

