Police: Man dies after fall from roof

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said one person is dead after falling from a home.

Police said on Tuesday a construction worker was at a new home build near the intersection of Fawnwood Court and Canton Creek Drive, when he suffered some sort of medical episode and fell.

The unidentified man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police said the man dies from his medical issue and not from injuries from the fall.

Law enforcement do not believe there was any criminal activity involved.

