Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.

Cooke County (TX) Sheriff's Office
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cooke County Thursday morning.

Sheriff Ray Sappington said on Saturday a woman reported she was kidnapped, taken to a remote area of Montague County and raped.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to serve arrest warrants on Larry Leon Wolfenbarger, 58, at a home near Muenster.

Wolfenbarger refused to come out, but when a tactical team went in he came out with a gun and refused officers’ commands.

A member of the tactical team shot him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

