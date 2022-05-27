Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cooke County Thursday morning.

Sheriff Ray Sappington said on Saturday a woman reported she was kidnapped, taken to a remote area of Montague County and raped.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to serve arrest warrants on Larry Leon Wolfenbarger, 58, at a home near Muenster.

Wolfenbarger refused to come out, but when a tactical team went in he came out with a gun and refused officers’ commands.

A member of the tactical team shot him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

MEDIA RELEASE: On May 21st, 2022 the Cooke County Sheriff's Office took a report from a female victim. The victim... Posted by Cooke County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.