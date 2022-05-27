Southern Oklahoman’s prepare to honor veterans during Memorial Day weekend

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ahead of Memorial Day weekend events are planned all over southern Oklahoma.

One of the largest events will take place at the Ardmore Veterans Center on Friday.

“This should be a good opportunity for people to be able to join in with other community members and just honor the veterans and our hero’s and their sacrifices and remember them,” said veterans center administrator Amy Sprouse.

The event will take place at the veterans center located just off commerce and is free and open to the public.

“It’s set to begin with patriotic music at 10:30 in the morning, the patriot guard riders will be here and ride through at about 10:45 we’ll get our program kicked off at about 11 am,” said Sprouse.

The ceremony will include a laying of the wreath, ringing of the bells, and 21 gun salute while connecting the public with dozens of local veterans in a way they couldn’t last year.

“Last year it was a lot smaller of a scale because of COVID and our crowd was smaller than it had been in previous years,” said Sprouse. “So really this year we’re hoping to have a big turnout from our community.”

Other events will happen later in the weekend including a memorial day shuffleboard tournament at Full House in Wynnewood and a flag ceremony at view cemetery in Ardmore on Saturday.

On Memorial day itself a parade will be held at Byng veterans park at 11 am and Andy Pannell with Beyond Brotherhood is helping to organize a special ceremony at the Sulphur veterans park at 10 am with speeches by area veterans.

“They’ll talk about what memorial day means to them and then they’ll read the 36 names off of the monument and then we’ll have 36 seconds of silence,” said Pannell.

