Sun-Lovers Special This Weekend

But, also rather windy
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Your Memorial Day weekend features a stable, hot, and rather windy pattern — upper level high pressure sets up shop over Texoma producing a classic early summer heat scenario with clear, warm nights and sunny, hot days.

Meanwhile, surface low pressure increases and that keeps conditions quite gusty through Tuesday. Winds are expected to peak each afternoon at 30 to 35 mph, so please use caution when burning trash, enjoying a campfire, or setting off fireworks. Beware of choppy waters on the lakes. Temperatures should run between 90 and 93 each afternoon through Tuesday.

Upper level forecasts show strong agreement with a weak front reaching the Red River sometime Wednesday, this brings our next chance for precipitation. The severe weather threat appears quite low with the mid-week event as the upper level component of the system appears to be weak.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: Sunny, windy

Sunday:  Sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 40% Showers/storms

Thursday: 30% Showers/storms

Friday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

