Texoma pastor heads to Uvalde after deadly school shooting devastates community

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A local pastor has made his way to engage with the community and the ones affected by the deadly school shooting that happened earlier this week.

Pastor Mike Flanagan of First Baptist Church Whitesboro, arrived in Uvalde Wednesday night, Thursday morning, he and his wife made their way to Robb Elementary school where they immediately met community members grieving.

He tells News 12 this is an opportunity to offer hope in a time of great desperation ..

“When they come up to weave, we weave with them and we hurt with them and you know that’s just what compassion, the word compassion means to suffer together, suffer alongside,” Pastor Flanagan said.

Pastor Flanagan and his wife were given access to the memorial where the school sign was, that’s where his work began.

“Our role there was to engage the people who were coming in grief and visit with them, we had the opportunity to pray with several to encourage them,” Pastor Flanagan said.

He said people from all over the state have driven in to place flowers, candles, and stuffed animals at the 21 crosses, each bearing a victim’s name.

“People are just hurting and the hurt is real and it’s deep and the only hope that we have that’s lasting is the hope we can give in Jesus Christ and so that’s our whole purpose in coming,” Pastor Flanagan said.

He said he has had conversations with the some of the victims relatives and they are hurting with them.

“Most of the conversations I have I just start off by asking what are you feeling, what are you experiencing right now and I haven’t had one person say they were angry but the common theme that everybody says is I just have a deep deep sadness in my soul for what’s happened,” Pastor Flanagan said.

Pastor Flanagan said for Texoma and the nation to come together and to love one another and to stop the hate.

He said prayers are always needed in a time like this as well.

