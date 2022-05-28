Texoma Local
Air Force vet named May Texoma Hero

By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday afternoon the Texoma Hero program honored its veteran recipient for the month of May.

The Texoma Hero program recognizes local veterans who have gone beyond the call of duty and continue service to the community. This month’s recipient, U.S. Air Force Sergeant Curtiss Boone Jr., is the perfect example of serving after service.

Recognizing vets goes beyond Memorial and Veterans days.

“Every month to us is just as important and it means just as much for each one of them,” said Billy Teague, president of the Texoma Hero program.

Friday afternoon the Texoma Hero Program recognized a vet who goes beyond his service to his country to this day.

“Certainly I am not in any sense a hero. I’m just another guy here trying to live life the way that he’s supposed to,” said Curtiss Boone Jr.

“Curtiss served honorably in the Air Force and since leaving the Air Force he has done so much for the community,” said Teague.

Air Force Sergeant Curtiss Boone Jr. served in the Korea era and brought his air traffic control field expertise back to Texoma.

“He’s always willing to help and go and do if someone asks. And he is talented in the way of building things and putting things together,” said Brenda Boone, wife of Curtiss Boone Jr.

Boone worked for Texas Instruments for decades, some of those to engineer radar systems for the Air Force. Now he volunteers at the Perrin Air Force Base Museum, among many other places across Texoma.

“When I read his bio I was really impressed that he’s given so much of his time, as he said his time away from his family sometimes to be able to do for the community,” said Teague.

“Anything I do is not a major, major change in anybody’s life, but hopefully it’s a little bit of a help to them,” said Boone.

Serving one’s community after service, something our local vets deserve recognition for.

“We are a local group of veterans that get together and let our other veterans know how much we love them and appreciate them and respect them. And from one vet to another, handshake, hug, just letting them know we’re there for them. That’s what it’s all about,” said Teague.

If you know a veteran in North Texas or Southern Oklahoma who like Boone have gone beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them to the Texoma Hero program.

