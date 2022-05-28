Ardmore boxing legends honored in latest project from Create Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s historic Gladiator Gym on East Main Street now bears the image of 5 fighters who helped create its legacy.

Former Ardmore boxer Garry Raymond helped start the East Side Renaissance out of the same building.

He’d later go on to repurpose the building to fit into his passion and experience as a fighter.

“I was dabbling around with boxing anyways all the time so we decided to make a gym,” said Raymond.

From there Raymond coached and mentored the next generation of Ardmore boxeres which would eventually include Eric Fields.

“I started coming to the gym, I just fell in love with it,” said Fields. “I was here everyday, most of the time I was here by myself just training. I trained for two years before I had my first fight.”

After that first fight Fields’ career skyrocketed.

After just 9 fights he secured his first golden glove national championship.

The following year he won the title again before becoming the fifth boxer out of Ardmore to turn pro.

Years later the historic gym caught the attention of Maria Wilkinson, a friend of Raymond’s and president of create Ardmore, a non profit responsible for art projects around the city.

“We discovered these historic photos and the history was just too wonderful not to share,” said Wilkinson.

That set Create Ardmore on a two year mission to have Raymond, Fields, and the other three pro boxers immortalized in the 4x8 panels that now hang on the west side of the building.

“To have Eric Fields and Garry in front of them again and realize that history and realize what it did for both of them in terms of bettering them in the world, and discipline and learning, I think its an extraordinary story.”

“It’ll let people know where we’re from and that Ardmore puts out some quality fighters,” said Raymond.

The two hope that the paintings will serve as inspiration and a challenge for the next generation of Ardmore boxers.

“I did it, you can do it also,” said Fields. “There shouldn’t be just five, I’m sure there will be more and more as we get the gym open and get going.”

You can sign up and get in the ring by coming by the gladiator gym located at 307 E main street.

