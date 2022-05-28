Catch some waves with Texas Game Wardens as they prepare for Memorial Day weekend

LAKE TEXOMA, Texas (KXII) - Although for many Texomans, lake season has started weeks ago, but the official start to the water season is Memorial Day weekend, and with more boaters on the water, means more patrol on the water as well.

It’s the Friday before Memorial Day which means one thing, lake season is now officially here, and News 12 got an inside look of what you can expect this weekend.

“That’s one of the number one things we are looking for is making sure there is enough wearable life jackets for the appropriate number of people on a boat and also making sure that children under the age of 13 have their life jackets on while they’re on the boat while it’s underway,” Texas State Game Warden Daron Blackerby said.

With Memorial Day weekend being the beginning of lake season, Texas State Game Wardens start to prepare for how this water season will go.

“It’s the first time they can get out here for summer break cause everybody is off and it’s a holiday weekend and you get people off from work and usually off on Monday’s and they come out to the lake to have a good time,” Blackerby said.

One of the first things Game Wardens will ask for is to see the correct number of life jackets and the boat’s registration.

If a problem arises, a Class C misdemeanor can be given out.

While a Class B misdemeanor will be given out if boating while intoxicated is apparent.

“Make sure they are able to answer those questions so they are able to operate the boat safety and get everybody back home cause that’s the ultimate goal,” Blackerby said.

Blackerby said with the nice weather this weekend, and the memorial day holiday, he expects thousands of people and hundreds of boats on the water.

“I figure this weekend is gonna be pretty eventful weekend for boat traffic and just people out here on Lake Texoma,” Blackerby said.

Texoma has already had three confirmed drowning deaths in the month of May.

Stay safe, stay smart, and have fun this lake season.

