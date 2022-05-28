Texoma Local
Flags placed at at Sherman vet memorial park

By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As we begin Memorial Day weekend, vets around Texoma are already paying respects to fallen heroes.

A group came out to Ely Park in Sherman Friday morning to place flags at each memorial stone around its perimeter.

They observed the national anthem and taps, and took the time to remember and honor those locally who have paid the ultimate price of a service member.

Ronald Engelke is very active this time of year with leading memorial events and opportunities to honor vets.

“To me it’s important to honor our veterans, to also show the country that hey we do care about you because they are out there and protecting us day and night. And if they know that we are honoring them back here then they may try to come home safe,” said Engelke, who is with the Military Vehicle Preservation Association.

On Monday there will be a ceremony at Sherman’s West Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. Also at 10 a.m. a Memorial Day parade in Denison.

