Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins

A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or...
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or triplets.(Monica Aho)
By WLUC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A graduating high school class in Michigan features multiple students who are either twins or triplets.

Officials with Houghton High School said 10.5% of the students in the 2022 class are twins or triplets.

WLUC reports the class has six sets of multiples: Three sets of identical twins, two sets of fraternal twins and a set of identical triplets.

Houghton High held its graduation ceremony Friday night on the school’s football field.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police said one person is dead after falling from a home.
Police: Man dies after fall from roof
Many North Texans scammed by a man claiming to raise money for the local VA.
New scam going around in North Texas
Cooke County (TX) Sheriff's Office
Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the families of three slain troopers are pausing to remember a...
“The darkest day in the history of OHP”: remembering the Caddo-Kenefic shootout 44 years later

Latest News

Day in the life of Texas State Game Wardens for Memorial Day weekend.
Catch some waves with Texas Game Wardens as they prepare for Memorial Day weekend
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket