Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

SOSU ready for summer volleyball camps

SOSU prepares for volleyball camp
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Summer has arrived, and the Southeastern volleyball team is getting ready to share their skills.

Southeastern will host a little Storm camp from June 9th to 11th for younger kids to learn the basics of the game. They will also have a Storm skills camp for older players in mid-June, and an advanced camp is well.

“We are just excited to get kids in the gym,” head volleyball coach Nicole Solum-Mitchell said. “Get them excited about volleyball and maybe expose them to a sport that they haven’t played before. It’s just fun to get kids in here. Our kids from the team are helping coach, me and my assistant are running it. It’s just a fun environment.”

You can find all the details on for their camp and other Southeastern camps here:

Southeastern Volleyball Camps

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police said one person is dead after falling from a home.
Police: Man dies after fall from roof
Many North Texans scammed by a man claiming to raise money for the local VA.
New scam going around in North Texas
Cooke County (TX) Sheriff's Office
Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.
A woman is dead after a crash with a semi- truck in Atoka County Wednesday night.
One killed in semi-truck crash in Atoka County
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Celina-Liberty Eylau Baseball Region Semifinal Game 2
Celina-Liberty Eylau Baseball Region Semifinal Game 2
Pottsboro-White Oak Baseball Region Semifinal Game 2
Pottsboro-White Oak Baseball Region Semifinal Game 2
SOSU prepares for volleyball camp
SOSU prepares for volleyball camp
Pottsboro-White Oak Baseball Region Semifinal
Pottsboro-White Oak Baseball Highlights