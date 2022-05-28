SOSU ready for summer volleyball camps

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Summer has arrived, and the Southeastern volleyball team is getting ready to share their skills.

Southeastern will host a little Storm camp from June 9th to 11th for younger kids to learn the basics of the game. They will also have a Storm skills camp for older players in mid-June, and an advanced camp is well.

“We are just excited to get kids in the gym,” head volleyball coach Nicole Solum-Mitchell said. “Get them excited about volleyball and maybe expose them to a sport that they haven’t played before. It’s just fun to get kids in here. Our kids from the team are helping coach, me and my assistant are running it. It’s just a fun environment.”

You can find all the details on for their camp and other Southeastern camps here:

