Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Boat owners cautioned about dangers of E15 before filling up at the pump

After the federal government lifted a gas restriction in April, E15 will now be available...
After the federal government lifted a gas restriction in April, E15 will now be available through the summer. Experts warn boat owners will have to be careful they don't use it or face a cost much higher than the gas prices.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Boaters are making a splash in Lake Texoma this memorial day weekend.

“We just came out here to get some fish early this morning,” said Ryan Perez, a boat owner.

This summer, no matter where he’s making waves, there’s one thing that won’t change: what he fills his boat up with.

“I’d suggest everybody run on ethanol-free,” said Perez.

While trying to combat the rising cost of gas prices back in April, the federal government lifted a gas restriction prohibiting the sale of gasoline with 15 percent ethanol, or E15, from June to mid-September.

“E15 is not approved by any of the boat engine manufacturers,” said Keith Brown, owner of B&B Service Center. “In fact, if you use E15 and you do damage to your engine, your warranty will be voided.”

Experts warn that E15 can make boat engines run hotter, even increasing the chances of a fire.

“The ethanol portion will actually corrode metal, and it will deteriorate rubber,” said Brown. “It will take water out of the air, and once it gets so much water, it will become saturated, and it becomes heavier than the gasoline, and then the ethanol will drop at the bottom of the gas tank. It’ll run 100 percent ethanol into your engine.”

E15 can often hide behind “regular 88″ or “regular unleaded” labels.

So if there’s not a pump clearly labeled “non-ethanol”, Brown said it is better to ask.

“If they are using E15, get your gas elsewhere,” said Brown.

And if you already made the mistake, he said the drain the tank and start over.

Some boats can take E10 with stabilizers.

According to experts, the best option is to find the ethanol-free pump for smooth sailing all summer long.

“You want to spend more time out here in the water or with your boat in the shop?,” said Perez.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police said one person is dead after falling from a home.
Police: Man dies after fall from roof
FILE IMAGE - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
A woman is dead after a crash with a semi- truck in Atoka County Wednesday night.
One killed in semi-truck crash in Atoka County
Cooke County (TX) Sheriff's Office
Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.
Paris Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting in May.
Paris Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to shooting

Latest News

Paintings depicting the 5 pro boxers from Ardmore hanging outside the historic Gladiator Gym.
Ardmore boxing legends honored in latest project from Create Ardmore
Day in the life of Texas State Game Wardens for Memorial Day weekend.
Catch some waves with Texas Game Wardens as they prepare for Memorial Day weekend
This month’s recipient of the Texoma Hero recognition, U.S. Air Force Sergeant Curtiss Boone...
Air Force vet named May Texoma Hero
A group came out to Ely Park in Sherman Friday morning to place flags at each memorial stone...
Flags placed at at Sherman vet memorial park