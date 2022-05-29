Boat owners cautioned about dangers of E15 before filling up at the pump

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Boaters are making a splash in Lake Texoma this memorial day weekend.

“We just came out here to get some fish early this morning,” said Ryan Perez, a boat owner.

This summer, no matter where he’s making waves, there’s one thing that won’t change: what he fills his boat up with.

“I’d suggest everybody run on ethanol-free,” said Perez.

While trying to combat the rising cost of gas prices back in April, the federal government lifted a gas restriction prohibiting the sale of gasoline with 15 percent ethanol, or E15, from June to mid-September.

“E15 is not approved by any of the boat engine manufacturers,” said Keith Brown, owner of B&B Service Center. “In fact, if you use E15 and you do damage to your engine, your warranty will be voided.”

Experts warn that E15 can make boat engines run hotter, even increasing the chances of a fire.

“The ethanol portion will actually corrode metal, and it will deteriorate rubber,” said Brown. “It will take water out of the air, and once it gets so much water, it will become saturated, and it becomes heavier than the gasoline, and then the ethanol will drop at the bottom of the gas tank. It’ll run 100 percent ethanol into your engine.”

E15 can often hide behind “regular 88″ or “regular unleaded” labels.

So if there’s not a pump clearly labeled “non-ethanol”, Brown said it is better to ask.

“If they are using E15, get your gas elsewhere,” said Brown.

And if you already made the mistake, he said the drain the tank and start over.

Some boats can take E10 with stabilizers.

According to experts, the best option is to find the ethanol-free pump for smooth sailing all summer long.

“You want to spend more time out here in the water or with your boat in the shop?,” said Perez.

