LaDainian Tomlinson Flag Football League begins in Denison

LaDainian Tomlinson NFL Flag League begins at Denison
By Hunter Smith
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The LaDainian Tomlinson NFL Flag Football League kicked off Saturday morning over at Munson Stadium. The leagued got things started by holding a free camp to help introduce kids to the new league. The flag football league will be co-ed and for athletes grades 3-6.

The camp was put on by Performance Experience with the help of some Denison football coaches.

Denison alum Bo Springfield, who is the president and co-owner of Performance Experience, said Saturday was meant to give the kids a small taste of what the league will be.

”Today we’re helping kids understand what it’s going to be,” said Bo Springfield. “What’s coming down the road drill wise, play wise and be able to understand that when this does grow to what it’s going to be, there school will be a part of this and they’ll be able to compete in a rec development school system and be able to be a part of something big.”

Registration for the flag football league is open until June 10 Those interested can register at tomlinsonflag.com. League play will begin July 2nd.

