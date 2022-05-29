Lady Hornets ready to defend state title

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) -The Dodd City Lady Hornets are headed back to the state softball tournament and look to defend their title from last season.

The reining champs are back with a solid number of players from last years squad. So they’ll be comfortable in a familiar situation.

The Lady Hornets know when they’re at their best, they can play with anyone.

”They come to practice every day and work hard,” said head coach Chad Crossland. “They come with the right attitude, the right mindset. Our best players are our hardest workers. For every coach that’s what you want. They make my job easy.”

”We don’t have those jitters,” said senior catcher Kylee Graves. “We’re not nervous, we’ve been on this stage before and we’re ready to get the job done.”

”We have enough respect for each other to get us, like we can get on to each other but we’re not going to get in our heads and let that tears us down and we step up,” said junior infielder Lindsey Mauppin.

”I think we’re all going to have to put in 100 percent of our effort and not get to high and not get to low,” said Tori Dotson, senior pitcher. “We’re going to get the job done. We’re not just going to make it to state. We’re going to finish it, get another state title.”

