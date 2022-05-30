American Legion Post 29 presents annual Remember and Honor Ceremony

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -American Legion Post 29 held their annual Remember and Honor ceremony for Memorial Day Monday morning.

“Memorial Day reminds us of millions of men and women who voluntarily laid and put their lives on the line to serve a nation that has given us freedom that we still enjoy,” United States Army Veteran Jimmy Petty said.

Petty said this is day to remember the men and women who gave what others didn’t have to give.

“Coming out and seeing so many in the community support the effort reminds us that the candlestick of freedom remains lit,” Petty said.

Multiple organizations helped put on the ‘Remember and Honor Ceremony’ that American Legion Post 29 presents every year.

“People have given their lives for our freedom and it’s important,” Member of the American Heritage Girls organization Rebekah Bayless said.

Bayless has been a part of this ceremony for the last eight years.

“I noticed that not many people really at my age really know about this or really care so I think that it’s important that we do that,” Bayless said.

Community leaders, members, and veterans came out to West Hill Cemetery Monday morning to witness speeches, raising and lowering of the flag, and a presentation of putting wreaths next to Veteran crosses.

“Very clearly and certain that we honor those who have fallen but honor those who have fallen those have risen to keep the traditions, the stories, the love, the care, compassion going that we may honor this day now and always without ever looking back and saying that we were not proud we were not pleased to have those people serve us,” United States Navy Veteran Darrell Hartley said.

“I always remember this saying, all gave some but some gave all,” Petty said.

