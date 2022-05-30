Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Family rescued from Lake Texoma after going overboard

A family was rescued at Lake Texoma after parents fell off a boat on Sunday.
A family was rescued at Lake Texoma after parents fell off a boat on Sunday.
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A family was rescued at Lake Texoma after parents fell off a boat on Sunday.

It happened near Davis Acres around 9:15 last night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A trooper reports that a family was boating on Lake Texoma, when the mom slipped off the boat.

The dad jumped into the water with a life jacket, but powerful wind made it impossible for the parents to reach the boat to get back on board.

The boat began drifting away with two children, a 7 year old and a 10 year old, still on board.

OHP and the Army Corp of Engineers recovered the family around 1:30 early this morning.

Troopers said having a life jacket handy and nearby saved the couple’s lives.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
After the federal government lifted a gas restriction in April, E15 will now be available...
Boat owners cautioned about dangers of E15 before filling up at the pump
Sherman Police said one person is dead after falling from a home.
Police: Man dies after fall from roof
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security
Paintings depicting the 5 pro boxers from Ardmore hanging outside the historic Gladiator Gym.
Ardmore boxing legends honored in latest project from Create Ardmore

Latest News

"We hurt with them because that could be us." Denison students and city officials pause to...
“Team Denison stands behind Uvalde,”: students remember Uvalde shooting victims with flags
American Legion Post 29 presents 'Remember and Honor Ceremony' at West Hill Cemetery Monday...
American Legion Post 29 presents annual Remember and Honor Ceremony
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
After the federal government lifted a gas restriction in April, E15 will now be available...
Boat owners cautioned about dangers of E15 before filling up at the pump