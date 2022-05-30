Family rescued from Lake Texoma after going overboard

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A family was rescued at Lake Texoma after parents fell off a boat on Sunday.

It happened near Davis Acres around 9:15 last night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A trooper reports that a family was boating on Lake Texoma, when the mom slipped off the boat.

The dad jumped into the water with a life jacket, but powerful wind made it impossible for the parents to reach the boat to get back on board.

The boat began drifting away with two children, a 7 year old and a 10 year old, still on board.

OHP and the Army Corp of Engineers recovered the family around 1:30 early this morning.

Troopers said having a life jacket handy and nearby saved the couple’s lives.

