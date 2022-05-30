Mid Week Front Brings Rain Chances

They’re called the “Tau Herculids”, it’s an uncertain meteor shower that MAY offer up hundreds of meteors per hour around midnight tonight, or it may be a bust. Why the coin flip forecast? It’s unknown how fast particles from a decaying comet, which is providing the material for the meteors, are moving. If they are moving too slowly nothing will happen. If the shower does produce, they are not expected to be extremely bright, so getting away from city lights is essential, but it might pay off. As for tonight’s weather, the clouds should thin out some this evening, but not totally, so that’s going to bear watching too. Well good luck if you decide to chance it!

Now for the forecast - expect a cloudy and windy start to Tuesday with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. It will be hot with highs near 90. A cold front begins to approach Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. There’s a marginal risk of severe storms late Wednesday or early Thursday, Cooler temperatures arrive by Thursday behind the front as rain ends.

A few showers may linger into the weekend, although those odds look low in the 20% range for Saturday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

