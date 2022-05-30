“Team Denison stands behind Uvalde,”: students remember Uvalde shooting victims with flags

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Twenty one flags wave solemnly outside the Denison ISD administration building to remember the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s Uvalde school shooting.

“This year, all in general, has been difficult,” said Bekah Brown, a DISD student. “So, hearing about this now that we’re at the end of the school year as well, it’s very hard, and it just helps remind people to remember to enjoy things.”

Students, faculty, and city officials said this tragedy is all too real.

“Our hearts go out to them,” said Brian Hander, a Denison city councilmen. “It really hits home.”

“I feel like it does it harder because we’re young and in school,” said Emerson Williams, a DISD student.

“As a father of school age children, as an educator, all of this hits very very close to home,” said Dr. David Kirkbride, DISD’s assistant superintendent.

Even though Uvalde sits more than 400 miles south of DISD’s home, they said they know they’re not immune.

“That tragedy that occurred in Uvalde could have occurred right here in Denison, Texas,” said Dr. Kirkbride.

Now, the flags flutter as a reminder.

As Uvalde shares their stories, Denison is listening.

“We hear you, we’ve seen what happened, and we’re going to pick up that mantel, and we’re going to help our community as well as we pray for your community,” said Hander.

And as Uvalde grieves, so does Denison.

“We hurt with them because that could be us, and we would want the same in return,” said Dr. Kirkbride.

Every prayer, tear shed, and head bowed- an acknowledgement of support from one small community to another.

“They are surrounded by a community that loves them and cares for them,” said Williams.

“All of team Denison stands behind Uvalde,” said Hander.

