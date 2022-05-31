18-month-old child killed in drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An 18-month-old child is dead after a drive-by shooting.

At a balloon release, family and friends were still stunned after 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police say a bullet went through the Jeep’s window, striking the baby boy who was inside. He died at the scene.

Barbara Jean Johnson is De’Avry’s grandmother.

“Everybody loved him. He was a special child to all of us. He was named after my other great-nephew who passed away,” she said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed another passenger in the vehicle was the intended target, not the child and his mom.

Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Londell Falconer with homicide and criminal conspiracy for his involvement in De’Avry’s killing.

According to the criminal complaint, Falconer and another unidentified man were caught on surveillance cameras in a Jeep Compass with Illinois plates. Police later got a call that two men dumped the car and took off.

Investigators say they connected Falconer through DNA evidence and fingerprints on a can of Red Bull tossed nearby.

At first, he denied any involvement but later said he was the driver, police said.

“I want justice done and I want him to serve. I want him to do life without parole. I want him to suffer for what you did to my grandson,” Johnson said.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear. An arrest warrant was just issued for a second suspect, Markez Anger.

“That was an 18-month baby. He didn’t deserve that,” Johnson said. “You took my grandson away from me. I really don’t know why this target happened, but it was a messed-up tragedy, a messed-up target that took my grandchild away from me.

“He didn’t have a life. My grandson had no life. So, I thank God that God got him.”

Johnson said her daughter had simply been doing some shopping downtown when the tragic shooting occurred.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.