Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

Fireman and wildfire generic
Fireman and wildfire generic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Authorities are warning that much of the U.S. Southwest will see critical fire conditions this weekend.

The so-called red flag warnings come as crews in northern New Mexico work to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire.

The 7-week-old fire is the largest in New Mexico history and has burned 491 square miles east of Santa Fe since being started in April.

Crews are patrolling partially burned areas and clearing and cutting containment lines. The National Weather Service’s red flag warnings have been issued for parts of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the federal government lifted a gas restriction in April, E15 will now be available...
Boat owners cautioned about dangers of E15 before filling up at the pump
A family was rescued at Lake Texoma after parents fell off a boat on Sunday.
Family rescued from Lake Texoma after going overboard
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Latest News

A woman was taken to the hospital after being cut on the leg by a propeller Monday afternoon.
Woman injured by propeller on Broken Bow Lake
A family was rescued at Lake Texoma after parents fell off a boat on Sunday.
Family rescued from Lake Texoma after going overboard
"We hurt with them because that could be us." Denison students and city officials pause to...
“Team Denison stands behind Uvalde,”: students remember Uvalde shooting victims with flags
American Legion Post 29 presents 'Remember and Honor Ceremony' at West Hill Cemetery Monday...
American Legion Post 29 presents annual Remember and Honor Ceremony