Gunter and Pottsboro ready to battle for trip to state

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) -The Gunter Tigers and Pottsboro Cardinals will battle in the region final for trip to the state baseball tournament.

The region final will be a best of three games series that begins Wednesday, June 1. All games will be at Coppell High School

Pottsboro in the region final for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, Gunter is looking to get back to the state tournament for the second straight year.

Both these squads are complete teams. They have solid arm guys that can get things done on the mound and have the ability to really get the bats going and generate some runs.

The Tigers and Cardinals know it will take their best to win the series and punch their ticket to state.

”We’re making the plays that need to be made, the routine plays. We’re getting the timely hitting. We’ve had a little luck along the way as well,” said Donny McEwan, Pottsboro head coach. “The kids are just competing very well together.”

”We’ve stayed true to who we are and what we’re about,” said Pottsboro senior Aaron Massie. “We’ve come together and worked really hard to get here. So, we’re ready to continue.”

”Just got to play our game, got to keep our mindset on us and not worry about everyone else and what everyone else thinks,” said Grayson Watson, Pottsboro senior.

”You got to respect your opponent, you got to study them, you got to scout them, you got to prepare,” said Gunter head coach Daryl Hellman. “But you’re really playing against yourself more than anything. We’ve got to just keep doing what we’re doing, have the same mindset going into every game with the same approach at the plate.”

”Just playing our game, putting the ball in play and relying on our good defense and pitching,” said Gunter senior, Landon Pelfrey.

”This year are offense has really picked up and we’re putting the ball in play a lot,” said Riekkhen Bostick, Gunter senior. “We put the ball in play and good things happen.”

