Heavy Rain Wednesday Night, Cooler Thu-Fri

Winds ease (finally!) on Wednesday thanks to a weaker pressure gradient ahead of a strong early June cold front. So expect a warm/hot and humid day, but not nearly as windy.

A stout cold front moves into Texoma and sparks widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The atmosphere is extremely moist, so some 2′' to 3″ rains are quite likely. Severe weather is possible, but the overall risk is marginal with a few high wind pockets the primary concern.

Cooler air flows in behind the front for Thu-Fri. There’s some uncertainty on rain chances for Saturday; Thursday’s front is expected to return northward as a warm front making for at least some chance of daytime showers Saturday, followed by dry and hot for Sunday and into next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

