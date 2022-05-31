Parents, law enforcement seek school safety, gun training company responds

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In light of the shooting in Uvalde, local schools and law enforcement are looking at ways to improve safety on campus, and parents are looking for transparency.

Retired local Texas Ranger, Brad Oliver, formed a company with retired law enforcement officer, Mike Lane, driven to educate and train anyone willing to protect themselves and others with firearms. Their motto: “We do not rise to the occasion, we fall back to our level of training. To what level are you preparing?” A question now on many parents’ minds.

“When I seen their faces I was like that’s so sad, that could’ve been my kids,” said Diana Camren, parent of a Sherman ISD student.

Diana Camren said the Uvalde shooting hit a little too close to home.

“There’s been several kids that have brought guns to school and it’s very scary, like I’m to the point where I don’t even want to send my kids to school,” said Camren.

Last March, a third grader at Dillingham Elementary in Sherman brought a gun in his backpack onto the bus and threatened her fifth grade daughter. The bus driver intervened before anything happened, but it’s still left Camren concerned for the future.

“I would want them to communicate with us parents a lot better. I want to see action taken,” said Camren.

“We have right at 30 school districts that we have been training for many years that have armed faculty,” said Oliver.

Oliver, a retired Texas Ranger, formed Cinco Peso Training Group with retired officer, Mike Lane, to make immediate responders out of ordinary people.

“Airports are no longer convenient after 9/11. Schools are going to have to be that way. These children are our most precious, precious items that we have in our life,” said Oliver.

He said several of their trained districts are in Grayson, Cooke, Fannin, Lamar and Collin counties. Both Oliver and Camren believe there are many solutions to a safer school.

“We’ve got to have layered levels of security at school,” said Oliver.

“Hiding behind you know like the doors or the desks, that’s not going to protect against a bullet,” said Camren.

For Camren, parents need to take action too.

“Communicate with your kids. Find out if they’re depressed. Find out who they’re talking to. Find out who their friends are. Be involved all the time regardless of if your kids don’t want you involved because it starts at home,” said Camren.

But Oliver said rest assured, that local districts are working behind the scenes.

“When I was the Texas Ranger stationed in Sherman, we had a lot of meetings with all the school districts, with all the law enforcement in Grayson County to talk about our response,” said Oliver.

Sherman ISD responded Tuesday saying “School safety is a top priority for Sherman ISD. We strive to provide a safe environment every day for our students and are always looking at ways to improve our safety measures.”

