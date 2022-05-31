Texoma Local
Purse stolen at Paris gas station

Paris Police are investigating after a woman’s purse was stolen while she was pumping gas.
Paris Police are investigating after a woman’s purse was stolen while she was pumping gas.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are investigating after a woman’s purse was stolen while she was pumping gas.

Police said the 85-year-old woman reported that while she was pumping gas, someone stole her purse out of the front seat of her vehicle on Monday.

Officers said four transactions were made before the victim could cancel her credit and debit cards.

No word on which gas station is happened at, and law enforcement said they are investigating the incident.

