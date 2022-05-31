Texoma Local
The TI Effect: low inventory & high demand send home prices soaring

By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Imagine buying a house without ever stepping inside it.

“There’s no time to think about it,” said Stephanie Werling, a Sherman home buyer. “You have to act.”

That’s exactly what happened to Werling and her husband when her job in Iowa relocated her to Texas back in December, just more than a month after TI announced its new facility here in Sherman.

“We had not stepped inside it, seen anything but pictures,” said Werling. “I had no idea it was going to be this tough finding a house. The market was insane.”

As more people move to Sherman, it’s creating what real estate agents call a traffic jam for home buyers.

“Right now with our lack of inventory, everyone is just kind of stuck, unfortunately,” said Amanda Phillips, a broker associate with Phillips Property Group, Real Broker LLC.

She said there’s not enough supply to meet the growing demand, and that comes with a price.

Phillips said the average cost of a home in Grayson County is up at 265,000 dollars and lasts only an average of 12 days on the market.

“Because there is such a low inventory, it’s driving the prices of a pre-owned home higher than what they normally would be just because there is no competition,” said Phillips.

She said one thing may help clear the blockage: more homes.

“We’re excited that the new construction is coming to Sherman,” said Phillips.

Shepherds Place, a new planned development in Sherman, will clear the way for 1,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units.

It’s a fraction of the whopping 34 planned developments bringing 8,000 single-family homes and 10,000 multi-family units.

“That’s what this new construction brings,” said Phillips. “That’s what those 8,000 new homes coming to Sherman will bring- is just open up that market to let everybody start moving.”

She added just under half of these homes was announced after TI’s decision.

