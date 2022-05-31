Texoma Local
Two pinned in car after crash in Murray County

A man was flown to the hospital after being pinned in his car for almost an hour.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after being pinned in his car for almost an hour.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened 1.8 miles north of exit 47 on I-35, five miles south of Davis on Monday at 6:02 p.m.

Troopers said 64-year-old Earl Boulware, of Piedmont, was traveling northbound on US-77, when he failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the left, and struck a rock embankment pinning both Earl and his passenger, 65-year-old Patricia Boulware, of Piedmont, for approximately 45 minutes before being freed by The Davis Fire Department using the Hurst Tool.

Earl was flown to the OU Medical Center with head and trunk injuries. Patricia was transported to the Arbuckle Hospital in Sulphur with leg and internal injuries.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was speed, and Earl was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

