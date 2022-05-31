Texoma Local
Woman injured by propeller on Broken Bow Lake

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was taken to the hospital after being cut on the leg by a propeller Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Broken Bow Lake, south of the Firefly Area Boat Ramp at 12 p.m.

Troopers said 47-year-old Vanessa Renee Taylor, of Idabel, was attempting to back a ski boat off of the beach, when she gave it too much gas causing it to accelerate quickly in a clockwise direction.

27-year old Brandon Kelly Anderson, of Broken Bow, was swimming to the north of where the boat was beached, and attempted to get away from the boat by kicking the back of it, but was cut on the leg by the propeller.

Troopers said Anderson was transported to LSU Medical Center with leg injuries and is in stable condition.

