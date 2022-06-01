Texoma Local
Blue River area trashed over Memorial weekend

The Blue River fishing and hunting area was left trashed after the Memorial weekend crowd.
The Blue River fishing and hunting area was left trashed after the Memorial weekend crowd.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 47 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Memorial weekend is one of the busiest for lakes and camping grounds and now park employees are cleaning up the aftermath.

One of the most packed spots in southern Oklahoma over the holiday weekend was the Blue River fishing and hunting area.

Most of the holiday crowd has cleared out but a lot of their trash is still here.

“We want people to have fun, we want them to go out and enjoy themselves but we want to keep it a family friendly area,” said department of wildlife conservation biologist Matt Gamble.

Hundreds of guests arriving to enjoy the park is a sight the small park staff enjoys.

But the park after they leave is a less welcome sight.

“We had a lot of campsites that were trashed,” said Gamble. “People just left their stuff around fire pits, left mattresses, I believe we had an old grill that was left.”

Blue river employees a small staff to maintain the park but cleaning up after guests is not one of their duties.

They say it will take them all week to cleanup the mess from the weekend which affects every other part of the park.

“Our crew, we’re maintain access trails, we’re maintaining campground roads, we’re doing prescribed burns on the area, fish surveys,” said Gamble. “So any time we’re spending picking up trash, picking up after people, is time it takes away from other areas.”

It can also have a dangerous affect on the areas wild life as well as people who live near the river.

“You’re throwing things out there in the water that we drink,” said Gamble. “Blue river provides a lot of drinking water for south central Oklahoma.”

With Summer just getting started the grounds crews want the area to stay in good condition for all visitors, but they can’t do it without everyone’s help.

“If you bring it in you can take it out, its really pretty simple,” said Gamble. “Its not a huge burden on the camper because the brought the items in themselves.”

Park employees are simply asking that guests clean up after themselves and that if on site dumpsters and trash cans are full they take their trash with them to dispose of it somewhere else.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

