Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Late-Night Cloudbursts...

Expect 1″-3″ of rain late tonight and into Thursday morning.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A powerhouse cold front (by June standards) moves into Texoma and sparks widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain in the early hours of Thursday morning. The atmosphere is extremely moist, so some 2′' to 3″ rains are quite likely. Severe weather is possible, but the overall risk is marginal with a few high wind pockets the primary concern. Beware of water on roadways!

Cooler air flows in behind the front for Thu-Fri. Rain may linger until about mid-day Thursday. A series of weak upper waves track across the Red River Valley this weekend, keeping some chance of rain in the forecast Fri-Sat. An upper ridge brings sunny and hot weather by Sunday and into the first half of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was rescued at Lake Texoma after parents fell off a boat on Sunday.
Family rescued from Lake Texoma after going overboard
A man was flown to the hospital after being pinned in his car for almost an hour.
Two pinned in car after crash in Murray County
With Sherman expecting its population to double in the next five to ten years, the real estate...
The TI Effect: low inventory & high demand send home prices soaring
A woman was taken to the hospital after being cut on the leg by a propeller Monday afternoon.
Woman injured by propeller on Broken Bow Lake
Ardmore resident Dava Jump captured footage on her home security camera Monday evening of a gel...
Security footage shows gel blaster shot towards cats in Ardmore yard

Latest News

Midday Weather - Tues, June 1
Midday Forecast: Wed, June 1
Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky