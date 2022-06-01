Late-Night Cloudbursts...

A powerhouse cold front (by June standards) moves into Texoma and sparks widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain in the early hours of Thursday morning. The atmosphere is extremely moist, so some 2′' to 3″ rains are quite likely. Severe weather is possible, but the overall risk is marginal with a few high wind pockets the primary concern. Beware of water on roadways!

Cooler air flows in behind the front for Thu-Fri. Rain may linger until about mid-day Thursday. A series of weak upper waves track across the Red River Valley this weekend, keeping some chance of rain in the forecast Fri-Sat. An upper ridge brings sunny and hot weather by Sunday and into the first half of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

