Navy Veteran reflects on life of service for Memorial Day

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Memorial Day is for mourning those who died while serving our country, but that’s sometimes forgotten.

Jewell Dexter Rider is a navy veteran. His 25 years in the service took him all over the world, from Panama to New Orleans, to San Diego, on 3 ships.

“Some people get real seasick and some don’t,” Rider said “In a way i was lucky, but I had to work when everybody else was laying up sick.”

Rider’s father served too. He was in the infantry and artillery during WWII.

“He said he had to sleep on the ground all the time,” Rider said. “And he said he even had to cut a hole out in the ground, he got so skinny, for his hipbone to be in. And he’d get separated from the other guys sometimes, and the Germans would come around with their dogs sniffing. And if it alerted, they’d throw a stick bomb in there, stuff like that happened to him. So he told me to go in the navy.”

Rider said he tried to go to Vietnam, but wasn’t ever chosen.

“I’d have been the only son that carried on the family name,” Rider said. “That might’ve been why they did it, I don’t know. Everybody’s told me you better be glad you didn’t go. Because really bad stuff went on.”

Rider said on days like Memorial Day, he counts himself lucky beause he got out alive, with only manageable lasting impacts on his body.

“I appreciate everybody that when they see me and they say thank you for your service,” RIder said. “There are a lot of people that did more service than I did. Like somebody that got blowed up, and lost legs and arms. They’re the real ones you know, I’m just lucky that I didn’t have any injuries like that”

Rider said his time in the navy wasn’t easy, it changed his life. But its also how he met his wife.

“If I hadn’t of been moving around and all I wouldn’t have ever met my wife of 28 years,” Rider said. “And had all these beautiful kids and grandchildren that I have.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.