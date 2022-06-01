One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton Monday night.

Police said just before 10 p.m. Eric McGarity, 37, was headed south near the Fannin/Collin county line when they believe he drifted into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head on.

They say that collision caused a chain reaction with five other vehicles.

One other person was flown to a hospital and six others were transported by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

PRESS RELEASE: On May 30, 2022, at approximately 9:57 pm the Trenton Police Department was notified of a major crash... Posted by Trenton TX Police Department on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

