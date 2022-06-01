One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton Monday night.
Police said just before 10 p.m. Eric McGarity, 37, was headed south near the Fannin/Collin county line when they believe he drifted into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head on.
They say that collision caused a chain reaction with five other vehicles.
One other person was flown to a hospital and six others were transported by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
