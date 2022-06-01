Security footage shows gel blaster shot towards cats in Ardmore yard

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore resident Dava Jump captured footage on her home security camera Monday evening of a gel blaster shooting towards cats in her yard.

She is a cat lover, but Jump said the cats seen here running away from the shots aren’t hers.

“I’m terrified, I mean I have an 8-year-old child who plays outside who rides his bike,” Jump said. “I mean that’s just, that should not be ok.”

Police said they are investigating, but it’s difficult to say what crime was committed.

For an animal cruelty charge, an animal has to have an injury.

For gun related charges, the gel blaster gun would need to be considered a firearm.

“We definitely don’t want to promote shooting a toy gun or a real gun on anybody else’s property,” Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said. “The question that comes into play here would be a legal definition of is a Orbeez gun a firearm or not.”

Jump said she wants it to be taken seriously.

“Looks at the video and says that’s an Orbeez,” Jump said. “It’s not important to him. He thought- and I didn’t even know what an Orbeez was. All I know is I heard pow-pow-pow-pow and I saw it. And I saw cats running. And they were in my yard.”

Henry said they are concerned about her calls, and what they could mean for the neighborhood.

“From what I can tell this is a neighborhood issue,” Henry said. “We do have neighbors that are complaining about the amount of cats and the smell and the health issues that have arisen because of these cats. But we also have Ms. Jump who is concerned for the cats as well. So we’re doing the best that we can to jiggle the neighborhood as a whole.”

Several other neighbors told KXII the cats help squelch a rat problem.

“The biggest thing is if you have an issue, call us and let us deal with that issue and don’t take matters into your own hands,” Henry said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.