Texoma Back the Badge Foundation exceeds their donation goals

Reaching their goal comes with overwhelming emotion.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 6th annual Texoma Back the Badge Foundation exceeded their goal set this year.

Texoma Back the Badge Foundation President Zac Grantham states that they are “very excited to announce that it was a little over $127 thousand”.

Laura Wheeler, Texoma Back the Badge Foundation Secretary adds, “I’m just elated and ecstatic that we were finally able this year to cross that hundred thousand dollar mark, I mean it was a goal of ours to do”.

And reaching their goal comes with overwhelming emotion.

“I think all of us are just humbled and grateful to the Texoma community, and our sponsors, and our volunteers, and just anyone that came out and donated just $10 dollars for a golf ball”, says Wheeler.

This year’s golf tournament was named in honor of Vincent Castellanos and Ricky Wheeler.

Widow Laura Wheeler says, “I think he’s smiling down on all of us today and just so thrilled and excited about the amount we raised and how this tournament has grown and how we’re able to give back and help the officers”.

The money raised will also help the families of the men and women in blue.

“It all goes toward a good cause” (Wheeler).

The Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel, shares with News 12 that “if there’s an officer, god forbidden killed in the line of duty, we have a set amount that we immediately get to that family and if there’s illness, different things like that, just depends what it is”.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

