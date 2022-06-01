Texoma children experiencing foster care outpacing available local homes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - June kicks off the beginning of reunification month, the push for children experiencing foster care to return to their original families.

Right now, Susane Lewis fosters two children.

“I feel like it’s just my life,” said Lewis. “I just feel like that’s our heart. I feel like God’s given us the heart to do that, and it’s just kind of been our mission and our ministry.”

In almost 30 years, she’s welcomed more than 100 kids into her home through the foster system.

“We’ve gotten attached to every single one of them,” said Lewis. “Do we cry when they leave? Yes, even after a hundred something kids. But like I said, when they’re moving on or going back to family, that’s our goal too.”

Her choice to foster keeps Grayson County kids in Grayson County, giving them a better chance at maintaining relationships with their biological family and a shot at staying in the same school.

“One school change and they will regress about six months,” said Natalie Vinzant, the Program Director for CASA of Grayson County. “So, it really goes a long way when we have to move children out of their home of origin and just their loss of connection to the people who they know.”

But a majority of children don’t get the chance to stay local.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 18 of the 80 Grayson County children in foster care stayed in the county in April.

That same month, in Fannin County, three of the 21 remained, and in Cooke, only two out of 23 were placed in a county home.

“There are so many different ways as a community, we can make a difference in the lives here of those families and children,” said Vinzant.

They said making a difference starts with closing the gap between the number of foster homes and volunteers and the overwhelming amount of children looking for a place to call home.

“It’s worth it,” said Lewis. “You can make a difference in a child’s life. It’s worth it, even if you can just save one.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.